WORDS native adv

We have developed an integrated system of Native Adv with which companies can sponsor certain words and at the same time offer exclusive benefits to players in and out of the game.

The integration of this solution will allow brands to reach a targeted audience and not interrupt the gaming experience, but to extend it with tangible benefits during gaming and out.

At the beginning of the 5 Rounds the players will display 4 bonus words each. The bonus words will have a double value and will allow you to unlock digital rewards or discounts in the store.

The Native ADV program for companies is currently available and in the selection phase.

For more information and support: info@swoords.com