Play online with your friends and players from all over the world.

Leave a review on the stores!

 


Pollso

 

Swoords

Challenge your friends to shots of words

Subscribers to the newsletter for updates

The game

SWOORDS is a new competitive word game multiplayer using the connections between final letters. Enjoy finding the most scoring words that start with the last letters of the previous word. Play online with friends, use power ups, weapons and your brain.

The mission is to find a word that begins with the last two letters of the previous word launched by your opponent. If they challenge you with the word 'ROTATE', your answer will have to be a word that begins with 'TE', for example 'TENSION'.

You have 20 seconds of time and 5 rounds to find the word using as many letters as possible to accumulate score. For each game, the letters in your keyboard will have a different score, choose the ones with the highest value to win.

FEATURES

∞ Multiplayer with Friends

∞ Single Player: Player vs AI

∞ Global and Local Score

∞ Weapons, Defenses and Badges

∞ Dictionary: English and Italian

∞ Game Stats

∞ Native Adv (only for Brand)

screenshotS

Doctor SWO

Unlock all levels and challenge Doctor SWO to shots of words!

WEAPONS & BONUS

Do not expect the classic word game!

the score

Each game can start and end with one of three these scores. Memorize them!

ALPHA: Q=9 / Z=8 / H=8

_

BETA: B=9 / L=8

_

GAMMA: S=9 / N=8

WORDS native adv

We have developed an integrated system of Native Adv with which companies can sponsor certain words and at the same time offer exclusive benefits to players in and out of the game.

The integration of this solution will allow brands to reach a targeted audience and not interrupt the gaming experience, but to extend it with tangible benefits during gaming and out.

At the beginning of the 5 Rounds the players will display 4 bonus words each. The bonus words will have a double value and will allow you to unlock digital rewards or discounts in the store.

The Native ADV program for companies is currently available and in the selection phase.

For more information and support: info@swoords.com

reviews

Play online with your friends and players from all over the world.

Leave a review on the stores!


"When I was a child I used to play in the car while traveling at a similar game. Its strength lies in its simplicity. I expect great things from Swoords!

Raffaele Gaito

Growth Hacker
RAFFAELEGAITO.COM


"An innovative and exciting gameplay, addictive after just two games.

Francesco Ferrazzino

CEO & founder
Father.IO


"A great Native Adv approach with the mission to expand the player experience.

Mirko Pallera

Co-founder
Ninja Marketing

@Swoords - CONTACTS - ITA -ENG

MADE IN POLLSO LTd.


Pollso