Swoords
Swoords

Challenge your friends to shots of words
SWOORDS is a new competitive word game multiplayer using the connections between final letters. Enjoy finding the most scoring words that start with the last letters of the previous word. Play online with friends, use power ups, weapons and your brain.
The mission is to find a word that begins with the last two letters of the previous word launched by your opponent. If they challenge you with the word 'ROTATE', your answer will have to be a word that begins with 'TE', for example 'TENSION'.
You have 20 seconds of time and 5 rounds to find the word using as many letters as possible to accumulate score. For each game, the letters in your keyboard will have a different score, choose the ones with the highest value to win.
∞ Multiplayer with Friends
∞ Single Player: Player vs AI
∞ Global and Local Score
∞ Weapons, Defenses and Badges
∞ Dictionary: English and Italian
∞ Game Stats
∞ Native Adv (only for Brand)
Unlock all levels and challenge Doctor SWO to shots of words!
Do not expect the classic word game!
TWIST
Mix the order of letters position on the opponent's custom keyboard, from setting QWERTY at random.
FREEZE
Freeze a vowel on the keyboard of your challenger and for a turn can not use it.
BOMB
Position randomly a bomb on a wovel of the opponent's keyboard.
We have developed an integrated system of Native Adv with which companies can sponsor certain words and at the same time offer exclusive benefits to players in and out of the game.
The integration of this solution will allow brands to reach a targeted audience and not interrupt the gaming experience, but to extend it with tangible benefits during gaming and out.
At the beginning of the 5 Rounds the players will display 4 bonus words each. The bonus words will have a double value and will allow you to unlock digital rewards or discounts in the store.
The Native ADV program for companies is currently available and in the selection phase.
For more information and support: info@swoords.com
